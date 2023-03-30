HPTNWS-03-30-23 SLANE.jpg

Slane Hosiery Mills has closed its 100-year-old plant in downtown High Point at 313 S. Centennial St. and put the property up for sale.

 LAURA GREENE

HIGH POINT — Slane Hosiery Mills has closed its downtown High Point plant after operating there for more than 100 years.

The company, which manufactures socks, has been shifting operations from 313 S. Centennial St. to its headquarters on W. Fairfield Road since 2012, said Jim Hooper, retired CEO of the holding company that owns Slane Hosiery Mills, Staunton Capital Inc. of Greensboro.

