HIGH POINT — Slane Hosiery Mills has closed its downtown High Point plant after operating there for more than 100 years.
The company, which manufactures socks, has been shifting operations from 313 S. Centennial St. to its headquarters on W. Fairfield Road since 2012, said Jim Hooper, retired CEO of the holding company that owns Slane Hosiery Mills, Staunton Capital Inc. of Greensboro.
Given the age of the downtown facility, which opened in 1921, the company decided to move to its more functional, modern campus setting that they’ve enlarged to 11.5 acres in recent years, he said.
No workforce reductions were made as part of the consolidation.
“That Fairfield site is state-of-the-art, with all the modern equipment,” said Hooper, who serves as a consultant to the company. “It’s really worked out great for the company.”
Slane Hosiery Mills ranked as the 17th largest employer in High Point as of the end of 2022, with 371 full-time equivalent positions, according to city economic development figures.
The downtown property, which includes 155,281 square feet of building space on 6.49 acres, was listed for sale on Tuesday. An asking price was not disclosed.
“The building is in fantastic condition. They’ve taken great care of it,” Hooper said. “It’s a building that’s had a lot of additions to it over the years.”
The property includes a large parking lot that fronts E. Green Drive and vacant land behind the mill on Park Street.
It’s next to multitenant High Point Market showrooms Center Point on Russell and across the street from Showrooms at Centennial and Green.
“There’s a higher and better use for that particular building,” said Brian Hall, president of real estate for Samet Corp., which holds the listing. “The options are obviously a showroom or potential multifamily. It’s zoned light industrial, so it certainly could continue to a new or fresh industrial use that could be quite different. It’s a great location. It has great access on three different sides with great road frontage. We’re excited to help usher it to a new use.”
Slane Hosiery Mills was founded by Willis Slane Sr. in 1916 in what’s now the Guilford County building across from 313 S. Centennial St.
The company was sold by its founding family to Staunton Capital Inc. in 2000.
Since then, it’s bought and incorporated several properties as part of its headquarters at 550 W. Fairfield Road, including 237 Kettering Road, which added 80,000 square feet of space.
