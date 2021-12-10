HIGH POINT — More new housing could be coming to a busy growth area of north High Point following a key city approval.
BSP Investment LLC of Summerfield is proposing to develop a single-family subdivision at 928 Skeet Club Road, according to the city.
The City Council recently approved the applicant’s request to rezone the 6.5-acre property to support between 19 and 31 units on the site.
It’s unclear what the development plans are for the site, which is just west of the Immaculate Heart of Mary campus.
Pankaj Jinwala, managing member of BSP Investment, could not be reached for comment.
Nor could a representative of Temple of Prayer Praise and Deliverance Inc., which owns the property.
The zoning change increases from three to five the number of units per acre that can be developed on the site.
Jinwala said at a previous zoning hearing that he was requesting the higher density because only about half the site is usable due to the presence of a stream.
The zoning approval came with conditions offered by the applicant that require the construction of a public street from Skeet Club Road through the development that would connect with the property to the south.
The development would also be required to meet the city’s Oak Hollow Lake critical watershed standards.
The area has seen multiple development proposals lately, including diagonally across Skeet Club Road, where up to 300 townhomes are planned on 44 acres at the Johnson Street intersection.
At the opposite corner of the same intersection, a developer is seeking zoning approval for a retail center anchored by a 48,000-square-foot grocery store.
