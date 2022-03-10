HIGH POINT — A controversial proposal for a shopping center in north High Point that was withdrawn in January is back on the table.
Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday applied to rezone 12 acres at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street to support a grocery store, restaurants and retail space.
Senior Planner Herb Shannon said it appears the developer is not offering to make any substantial changes to its previous proposal, which drew strong opposition from neighbors and a negative vote from a city advisory board.
“There may be some cosmetic things they’re proposing that they want to talk to us about, but it’s pretty much the same thing,” he said. “They want to try their hand at it again.”
The developer is again looking to rezone the site from a residential single-family district to conditional zoning retail center and amend the city’s land-use plan for the property from low-density residential to support commercial development at the intersection.
Shannon said both requests are tentatively scheduled to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission April 26 and the City Council May 16.
A representative for Halvorsen Holdings could not be reached for comment.
Shannon said the company is once again seeking to develop a 65,000- to 75,000-square-foot shopping center with multiple outparcels.
Halvorsen has developed roughly 80 shopping centers throughout the Southeast that are anchored by Publix grocery stores, according to its website.
Representatives for the company have not made public whether this is a potential tenant, but one of the objections to the project that neighbors have raised is their view that there are already sufficient grocery and retail amenities available in the general area.
They collected signatures and presented petitions against the zoning case, which they argued would allow commercial development incompatible with the surrounding area, virtually all of which is residential.
City staff also recommended denial of the case after finding that the city’s long-term plans for the area don’t support commercial development there at the intensity requested by the applicant.
Residents also cited concerns about traffic and safety and the preservation of the historic Mendenhall-Blair House on the site.
The developer’s representatives said at the time that Halvorsen Holdings would preserve and relocate the house to a corner of the site next to Skeet Club Road.
They argued that the city’s long-term plans call for commercial services in this area to support its booming population growth of recent years.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com
