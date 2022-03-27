HIGH POINT — The developers behind a controversial 2019 affordable housing proposal say they have adjusted their plans for the project to address neighborhood opposition.
Wynnefield Properties is once again asking the city to rezone 5.8 acres at 1559 Skeet Club Road to support an apartment project called Walnut Ridge.
While the plan is still to offer low-income rental housing, all of the units would be reserved for tenants who are 55 and older, unlike the prior proposal.
The other major change would be the configuration of the site plan, with one or two buildings in the center of the property instead of spread out closer to adjacent neighborhoods.
The case is scheduled to go before the High Point Planning and Zoning Commission April 26.
“We certainly understand there are some surrounding influences that have some concerns no matter what would develop with that particular parcel,” said Wynnefield Properties President Craig Stone. “But we tried to accommodate as much as we can and fill the need for affordable housing.”
The commission recommended denial of the 2019 plan, which called for 84 units, after residents raised several objections about the inconsistency of three-story apartment buildings with their single-family neighborhoods, as well as additional traffic in an already congested area.
Wynnefield Properties withdrew the case before it was scheduled to go before the City Council in April 2019.
The developer planned to put forth a scaled-down version of the project in early 2020, but paused the plan after the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
This time, it plans to develop a senior housing community instead of one geared toward families, like the prior proposal. It would be composed of one or two buildings within a smaller footprint farther from adjoining communities than the layout of the 2019 plan.
“That’s something we’ve tried to do to make sure that we have listened to the residents there,” said Wynnefield Properties Development Analyst Davis Ray. “We tried to take everything we could into consideration while still designing a feasible product.”
The developer has pledged to keep conditions from the prior zoning case in place, such as landscaping buffers that exceed the city’s requirements, he said.
He said a decision has not been made as to how many units could be in Walnut Ridge. He said tenant eligibility will be restricted to residents who earn up to 80% of the area median income, and the tentative monthly rent range will be $325 to $900 for a one-bedroom apartment and about $400 to $1,100 for a two-bedroom unit. There will be no three-bedroom units.
Ray said Walnut Ridge would be comparable to Admiral Pointe, a senior apartment complex Wynnefield Properties developed off Samet Drive and another one under construction nearby called Abbey Crossing.
Wynnefield Properties used tax-credit awards to finance these projects and four other affordable apartment complexes it’s developed in High Point since 2011, and it plans to seek this financing method for Walnut Ridge as well.
“The need for affordable housing is so great in that area and for the community as a whole,” said Stone. “The costs have gone way up as the need for affordable housing has gotten worse.”
