KERNERSVILLE – A fire severely damaged a skating rink in Kernersville on Sunday afternoon.
The fire at Skate World, 1995 W. Mountain St., was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m., the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department said. The first engine arrived within a couple minutes to find a working fire and called for more firefighting units.
Everyone who was working at Skate World at the time was able to get out of the building.
Firefighters finally got the fire under control about 2:15 p.m., the fire department said.
Skate World's owner posted on the business's Facebook page that there was "extensive damage done to the inside of the building," but she hopes to be able to reopen eventually.
"We will be closed for a while as it will take a lot of work to get all the renovations done and back open," the post said.
There were a total of 64 firefighters and emergency services personnel working at the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
The Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire to be accidental.
