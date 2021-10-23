TRIAD — Two properties in the Triad near the High Point area have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
St. Stephen United Methodist Church in Lexington has played an important role in the religious, social and political life of the area’s Black residents since its formation in 1868. The 1921 construction of a new sanctuary and reuse of the 1892 sanctuary as a classroom wing manifest the congregation’s resilience, growth and prosperity, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said in a press release.
St. Stephen UMC is also an intact example of Colonial Revival-style, early- to mid-20th-century ecclesiastical architecture. The sanctuary has a traditional front-gable form and a projecting pyramidal-roofed entrance and bell tower. In addition to its symmetry, Colonial Revival stylistic elements include round- and flat-arched door and window openings, double-hung stained-glass windows with foliate and geometric motifs.
The Elizabeth and Bowman Gray Jr. House in Lewisville, west of Winston-Salem, is a remarkably intact example of a William Roy Wallace-designed Georgian Revival dwelling, the press release said. Although the prolific Winston-Salem architect rendered plans for many residences, the Gray House is notable due to its size and finely executed elements of the Georgian style of the American colonies as revived during the early- to mid-20th century. Wallace emulated colonial Tidewater Virginia plantations as well as the manorial aesthetic and rambling asymmetrical tripartite plan of Bowman Gray’s parents’ Norman Revival home, Graylyn in Winston-Salem.
Significant exterior Georgian Revival features include the brick walls, slate roof, concave cornice, classical west entrance surround, paneled wood doors, multi-pane double-hung wood sash, and operable louvered wood shutters, while the interior retains smooth plaster walls and ceilings, tongue-and-groove oak floors, molded classical woodwork, paneled wainscoting; and classical mantels.
