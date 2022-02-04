HIGH POINT — Congdon Yards leaders say developers of a proposed hotel plan to break ground later this year on a site across the street from the campus.
A 133-room “boutique hotel” will be built in the 400 block of W. English Road and will be affiliated with a prominent brand, said Business High Point/Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Patrick Chapin.
He declined to identify the brand or the development group leading the project, but said they expect to begin construction on the hotel in the third quarter of this year and anticipate opening in the first quarter of 2024.
“They have a franchise agreement in place with a major flag,” said Chapin, whose organization manages Congdon Yards. “They’re more than halfway through the design.”
The site includes the former Paul Robert showroom and three small parcels around it that were purchased last year by a limited liability company affiliated with the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation, the principal investor in Congdon Yards, along with David Congdon, president of the foundation.
Congdon, who assembled the land, is not involved in the development of the proposed hotel, Chapin said.
Congdon and others have long sought to bring a hotel to the campus to serve as an events center that’s proposed on the site in a later phase.
The plan for the hotel calls for tearing down the newer portion of the former showroom and building on a footprint that includes this space and part of the Congdon Yards parking lot, Chapin said.
The older part of the former showroom will be retained and incorporated into the new hotel as a lobby/reception area, he said.
This structure was a machine shop that serviced the two 100-year-old former hosiery mills that were renovated into Congdon Yards, a hub for entrepreneurs and established businesses that opened last year.
Visit High Point President Melody Burnett said the proposed hotel is welcome news because “we desperately need more room inventory in High Point” to accommodate events, tournaments and leisure travelers.
About 60% of overnight visitors to High Point stay outside the city because only six properties comprising 288 rooms meet industry standards for mid- to upper-scale brands, she said.
“As we develop the (furniture) market district into a year-round designer destination, grow our calendar with youth and amateur sports, keep up with the visitor demand at High Point University, and support signature events and leisure travel, we have to fulfill the needs of our visitors and industry partners or we will continue to measure the 60% overnight visitor loss,” Burnett said. “Our visitor demographic wants quality amenities in a walkable area that has ample dining and entertainment. The proposed hotel checks all of those marks.”
