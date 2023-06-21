HIGH POINT — Signups have begun for the High Point Arts Council’s John Coltrane Jazz Workshop for young musicians, an annual summer workshop paying tribute to the legendary saxophonist, who grew up in High Point.

The workshop is offered to all rising sixth- through 12th-graders, with varying levels of ability in bass, percussion, guitar, keyboard, brass (trumpet and trombone) or woodwind (clarinet, flute and saxophone) instruments.