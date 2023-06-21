HIGH POINT — Signups have begun for the High Point Arts Council’s John Coltrane Jazz Workshop for young musicians, an annual summer workshop paying tribute to the legendary saxophonist, who grew up in High Point.
The workshop is offered to all rising sixth- through 12th-graders, with varying levels of ability in bass, percussion, guitar, keyboard, brass (trumpet and trombone) or woodwind (clarinet, flute and saxophone) instruments.
The workshop will be held July 24-28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 825 Washington St. When Coltrane attended school there when it was called William Penn High School.
The registration fee for the workshop is $150, but scholarships are available. Students will receive a daily snack and a T-shirt with the festival logo.
During the workshop, students will learn jazz history and jazz theory and will be taught by educators and performers who are highly regarded jazz specialists.
The faculty will be led by Drew Hays, an active performer of classical and jazz in the local community. He is a founding member and baritone saxophonist of the Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra and has performed throughout North Carolina with the group, including at the John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival in High Point. He also serves as chair of the music department at Guilford College, where he teaches jazz studies, music theory and saxophone.
On the evening of July 28, following the completion of the workshop, the students will perform a free jazz concert for the community at Penn-Griffin.
For further information, contact the Arts Council’s education, inclusion and community engagement manager at 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or programs@highpointarts.org.
