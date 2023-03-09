HIGH POINT — Do some types of art constitute signs?
That’s one issue City Council members say they wanted resolved before adopting a new sign ordinance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Do some types of art constitute signs?
That’s one issue City Council members say they wanted resolved before adopting a new sign ordinance.
A final draft of the revised regulations was presented to the council last month. Since then, they’ve debated whether the ordinance should distinguish between a mural and a “wall-painted sign.”
In a work session Monday, Mayor Jay Wagner said he thinks the ordinance needs to ensure that artwork painted on the side of a business that does not contain words or any type of commercial message doesn’t require a sign permit.
Similarly, he said examples of public art such as the sculptures in the downtown showroom district should not be regulated by the sign ordinance.
“Our council has made a commitment to try to improve the climate for artistic expression in the city,” Wagner said. “I’m just very hesitant when I think about government regulating art.”
Another point of debate about the draft is the continued ban on roof signs in the city.
“I’d like for us to consider rooftop signs in the mixed-use district (downtown catalyst area) and maybe the showroom district,” Wagner said.
Staff said roof signs are prohibited in most cities, but Durham allows them in their downtown, and Charlotte allows them in some areas.
The draft ordinance would also continue a ban on electronic changeable copy signs on city “gateway corridors” such as Eastchester Drive.
Wagner said he doesn’t have a problem allowing this type of sign there or in the downtown mixed-use district, pointing out that there are restrictions on how large they can be and that they wouldn’t be allowed to have continuous video scrolling.
Staff will revise the proposed standards for these aspects of the draft ordinance and present them for council’s consideration at a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.