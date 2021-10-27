HIGH POINT — The leadership of the High Point Market Authority board of directors has changed hands.
Alex Shuford III, CEO of Rock House Farm Family of Brands and Century Furniture, is the new chairman of the board, succeeding Dudley Moore Jr., president of Otto & Moore. Shuford has served on the board and executive committee since 2018 and will serve two years in his new role.
Moore served as board chair for three years and now moves to the role of immediate past chair.
Christi Barbour, founder of Barbour Spangle Design, assumes the role of vice chair after serving on the board and executive committee for three years. She was previously chair of the board’s curated entertainment task force, which planned and executed the Fitz and The Tantrums concert to kick off the Fall 2021 Market.
These leadership changes were announced at the authority’s most recent board meeting during the fall 2021 High Point Market. Outgoing immediate past chair, Jeff Scheffer, president and CEO of Universal Furniture, was recognized during the meeting as his term concluded for his efforts while serving on the board and executive committee for the past seven years.
