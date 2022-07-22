HIGH POINT — The owner of a High Point Market showroom has bought another downtown property for an expansion.
New York commercial art dealer Tino Grana is redeveloping the site of the former Parker’s News Stand storefront at 339 S. Main St. into Market exhibit space for a new arts prints business he’s introducing.
It’s a division of his company, Art Addiction, which has a nearby showroom.
“With my belief in the growth of the city of High Point, I am committed to further investments outside of our showroom at 118 W. Russell Ave.,” Grana said. “I am in the process of expanding our footprint to include 339 S. Main St., as well as further future development (next to Art Addiction).”
Grana bought the 3,600-square-foot space in February for $225,000.
It served as the home of Parker’s News Stand, which featured a large inventory of newspapers and periodicals for sale, from 1945 until it closed in 2011.
High Point general contractor Dunbar & Smith is making interior and exterior repairs and upfits to the space.
“It’s a work in progress. It should be done in three or four weeks,” Grana said. “It will be open for October Market. We’re fixing it up. I want to preserve it. I want to bring it back to its natural state.”
Grana, whose company’s in-house studio produces high-end photography on acrylic artwork for the retail and design markets, built the Art Addiction showroom in 2017 after renting exhibit space at Market for years.
He owns a vacant lot next to Art Addiction at 315 S. Elm St. that he’s considering for future development.
