HPTNWS-02-16-23 SHOWPLACE WEST.jpg

The prospective buyer of the vacant Showplace West building in downtown High Point said he expects to start work within the next couple months on a mixed-use redevelopment plan for the site.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The potential buyer of one of the largest vacant buildings in High Point said his redevelopment plan for the downtown property is drawing closer to reality.

Shaun Belle, managing principal of CMC Development Group in New York, said in an interview that two large potential tenants are interested in occupying parts of “The Hive on Main Street,” a proposed mixed-use project at 101 S. Main St. in the building formerly known as Showplace West.

Trending Videos