HIGH POINT — The potential buyer of one of the largest vacant buildings in High Point said his redevelopment plan for the downtown property is drawing closer to reality.
Shaun Belle, managing principal of CMC Development Group in New York, said in an interview that two large potential tenants are interested in occupying parts of “The Hive on Main Street,” a proposed mixed-use project at 101 S. Main St. in the building formerly known as Showplace West.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape, and in the next couple of months, we really expect to have the work started,” Belle said.
He declined to go into specifics, but said the prospects entail residential and commercial uses.
“The folks we’re speaking to now would actually take a large chunk of the property and kind of really meet our ‘live, work, play’ expectations and tie into everything else that’s happening downtown,” he said. “We’re having some very in-depth conversations, and we’re working and designing their space.”
The 135,000-square-foot, eight-story building previously housed offices for GE Capital and Culp Inc., among others. It’s been empty since the J. Basul Noble Restaurant closed there about 10 years ago.
Belle’s firm has had the property under contract to purchase since May 2021.
The owner, Forward High Point, recently extended its option to purchase through April, and could do so again through July, said President and CEO Rebekah McGee.
She said one point of negotiation involves the city-owned parking deck between the building and the future hotel and apartment project under construction at the former Radisson.
“They are trying to come to an agreement on the amount of parking for their building, for the hotel and for the general public,” McGee said. “That is a public parking deck and we are very sensitive to the fact that we do want that to remain public parking.”
Belle said the general idea for putting the building back into use continues to be some combination of apartments on the upper floors and commercial uses on the ground floor.
“As in all things, it’s a pretty complex project, and some of it requires things to be done by the city,” he said. “They’ve been very supportive in that regard. We’re actually progressing, I think, at a good pace. We’ve been working on a lot of the design and really working with the city on a lot of the infrastructural things that we need from the city.”
