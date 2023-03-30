WINSTON-SALEM — Someone reported gunshots at Forsyth Technical Community College on Thursday morning, but it wasn't clear Thursday afternoon what happened.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.
Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at the college around 10:10 a.m. and that officers went to the main campus. Police later tweeted that there was no active shooter on campus but there was still an active investigation. They said there were no threats to other schools in the area.
The campus was on lockdown for hours. There were reports of two men on campus, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.
Darius Taylor, a Forsyth Tech student, said he was on campus when the school sent an alert warning of shots fired. He said his class immediately went into lockdown, turning the lights off and sitting against a wall. He said that a professor locked all the doors and that he saw police respond quickly to begin clearing the building.
Students from at least two nearby school districts were on the community college campus Thursday for a trip. All of those students were safe and accounted for, the districts said in statements.
