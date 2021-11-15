HIGH POINT — A controversial zoning case involving a proposed shopping center in north High Point won’t be considered for a decision until the new year.
The City Council on Monday granted a request from attorneys for Halvorsen Development Corp. of Boca Raton, Florida, to continue until Jan. 4 its application to rezone 12 acres at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street to support a grocery store, restaurants and retail space.
The case was on Monday’s council meeting agenda, and public comments were taken to accommodate the large crowd of residents with an interest in it.
City planners and an advisory board have recommended denial of the rezoning.
Neighbors who spoke reiterated their objections to the project, which they argue would be incompatible with the surrounding area, virtually all of which is residential.
Residents also cite concerns about traffic and safety and the preservation of the historic Mendenhall-Blair House on the site.
Senior Planner Herb Shannon said staff has been in discussions with the applicant about some additional conditions, but at this point is still recommending denial of the case.
Residents clamored for council to take action on Monday.
Council debated doing this, but Brian Gavigan, an attorney representing the developer, said the continuance was needed, in part because his client was in the hospital and unable to attend the hearing.
Mayor Jay Wagner said, “I think it’s only fair to the applicant, who’s asked in good faith for a continuance and is trying to work out some of the issues.”
In a separate case, council also granted a request from Bunker Land Group of Charlotte to delay until Dec. 6 its request to rezone and annex 34 acres at W. Wendover Avenue and Penny Road to support 160,000 square feet of commercial space.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.