HIGH POINT — A man from High Point and three 17-year-old boys have been charged in a series of shootings this fall across the city, police said Thursday.

The High Point Police Department says the shootings were gang-related. Demont L. Williams Jr., 19, two 17-year-olds from High Point and one 17-year-old from Greensboro previously had been charged in a Halloween night shooting on Bridges Drive and now are charged in three shootings in November.

