ARCHDALE — A clerk at an Archdale hotel was shot early Tuesday, though investigators don’t think that robbery was the motive.
The man, whose name was not released, wasin stable condition Tuesday at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, Archdale Police Chief David Jones said.
The man confronted about 5 p.m. by two men at the Red Roof Inn on Byerly Antique Court off of N.C. 62 and was shot. The initial report to the Archdale Police Department was that six shots had been fired, Jones said.
When officers arrived they found the wounded man on a second-floor hallway of the hotel. Jones said he may have gotten there while fleeing his attackers.
Investigators think that the man may have been targeted, Jones told The High Point Enterprise. The general public isn’t at risk, he said.
The assailants wore dark clothes and had generic masks over their faces. Police didn’t have a description of a getaway vehicle.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Archdale Police Department at 336-434-3134 or Archdale Crimestoppers at 336-861-7867.
