GUILFORD COUNTY — Local motorcycle enthusiasts can saddle up on Saturday to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “9/11 Ride to Remember” to commemorate
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 5:50 pm
the lives that were lost and to honor the first responders, veterans, military and civilian heroes of 9/11 and the wars that began after. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a New York-based charitable organization created in memory of firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller, who perished in the
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m. The ride starts at 5440 Millstream Road in McLeansville and ends at Riding High Harley Davidson at 3036 N.C. 68 in High Point.
