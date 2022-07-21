GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of civil rights leader T. Anthony Spearman at his home this week, but Sheriff Danny Rogers said wouldn’t provide any details about why.

Spearman, a minister and past state NAACP president who served on the Guilford County Board of Elections, was found dead at his home on Farlow Drive in Greensboro late Tuesday afternoon. The body of Spearman, 71, was discovered by family or friends who called emergency dispatchers, according to the sheriff’s office.

