RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Republican candidate for sheriff has dropped out of the race and endorsed another candidate.
Eric Hicks announced his decision to withdraw on Monday. He said he made the decision after conversations with his family and because of the commitment of a business venture.
Hicks, who has made previous bids for sheriff as a Republican and Libertarian Party challenger, endorsed former GOP sheriff Robert Graves.
Four years ago, Graves narrowly lost the Republican primary to Greg Seabolt, who won the general election and is seeking reelection. The GOP primary is critical in the rock-solid Republican county, where no Democrat has won a partisan race in decades.
Hicks said he endorsed Graves because of his qualifications and integrity.
“I feel led at this time to support a candidate who is not only what Randolph County needs in its time of despair, but also someone many of us admire and respect,” Hicks said. “He is the only candidate qualified for the job of sheriff.”
Graves said he welcomes Hicks’ support.
Seabolt said he isn’t surprised by Hicks’ endorsement of Graves.
“I can see where candidate Graves would do anything in his power to get votes,” Seabolt said. “We have a long list of accomplishments and improvements since taking office in 2018. I run on my record and my accomplishments. I’m not planning on making a deal with any other candidate to gain leverage in an election.”
Voters will decide the Republican nominee for sheriff in the May 17 primary. Other announced GOP candidates include retired law enforcement officer and former Randolph County Sheriff’s Office command officer Timmy Hasty.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.