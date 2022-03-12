GUILFORD COUNTY — School board member Anita Sharpe has raised questions about the status of the search for a successor to Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras and whether a candidate has been identified as her replacement.
Sharpe, who represents parts of High Point in District 2, raised the superintendent search issue during the school board member comment period near the end of the Guilford County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. Contreras announced two months ago that she will take a new education job later this year with a Raleigh-based organization.
Sharpe said she’s concerned about what she sees as the lack of information provided to the board as a whole about the search process and implied that a successor to Contreras already has been identified.
Citing “outside sources,” Sharpe said that “I have heard the identity of the selection” and that a consulting plan has been put in place as part of the transition.
Sharpe didn’t release the name of the superintendent candidate. When contacted Friday by The High Point Enterprise, she declined to elaborate on her statement at the meeting.
During the meeting, school board Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor said she has spoken with representatives of three national organizations about the superintendent search and denied that a candidate has been identified.
McGregor also said she and Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene have kept the board informed. McGregor said she has gathered information through her outreach about approaching the search process.
“We have told the board that we will be coming back to the board to share that information and then to discuss our process,” McGregor said.
Hayes and McGregor both said during the meeting that any speculation about a candidate already being identified is incorrect and comes from speculation and rumor.
