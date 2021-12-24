GUILFORD COUNTY — The number of Triad residents suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19 and requiring hospital treatment may triple over the next few weeks, perhaps equaling the peak numbers of last January’s surge in patients, health officials said Thursday.
The highly contagious omicron variant is to blame for the growing surge, Dr. Cynthia Snider, medical director of infection prevention for Cone Health, said in a press release. Symptoms also develop much more quickly than they have before.
“It spreads twice as fast as delta, so it has the potential to infect many people quickly. Infections are being detected as early as two to three days after exposure,” she said.
Cone Health said the number of COVID-19 patients it is treating had grown to 90 late Wednesday, and its data scientists expect the number to reach 250 to 300 before leveling off. Cone’s peak last January was 265.
N.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen warned on Monday that hospitalizations statewide already were growing even though omicron still accounted for a minority of new infections. Cohen said omicron could become the most prevalent variant in North Carolina by the second week of January, just one month after the first case of the variant was identified in the state.
The variant is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, most of the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.
Statewide, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 had grown to 1,680 as of Tuesday, up from barely more than 1,000 a month earlier. Of the 1,680, 444 were in intensive care units, up from 274 a month earlier.
During the summer surge of infections, the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center peaked the week of Sept. 10-17 at an average of 38 a day, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ HealthData.gov website. That gradually dropped to an average of 10.1 a day the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 2 and then started growing again, reaching an average of 20.6 a day Dec. 10-16, the most recent data available.
Health officials expect that, as happened during previous surges, hospital emergency departments will become crowded, and people coming to the hospital will face long waits for treatment. Hospitals already have been busier than during pre-pandemic winters because many people delayed seeking medical care for chronic conditions out of fear of COVID-19.
Cone data scientist Michael DeWitt said that data from South Africa, where omicron first was identified, indicate that the new variant is less likely than the previous ones to cause severe illness.
“But even in the best case, we are still likely to see big numbers of (hospital) patients because omicron is so much more transmissible,” he said. “And the Triad has a lot more people who are overweight, with diabetes, heart disease and other medical conditions than South Africa. Our experience is probably going to mirror the Northeast or Midwest U.S. They are seeing big surges already.”
The omicron variant also appears to be better able to infect people who are fully vaccinated, though vaccination still appears to be extremely effective at preventing severe illness.
Snider urged those who have not been vaccinated to get a shot and said those who have been vaccinated should get a booster shot. Everyone should take pandemic-related health precautions, she said.
“We ask people to wear masks indoors, stay away from one another, if you are meeting people from other households, take a test to keep everyone safe,” she said.
