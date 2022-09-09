HIGH POINT — The Rotary Club of High Point’s proposed sensory garden at the High Point Public Library has reached its fundraising goal with a $90,000 gift from the Lenny Peters Foundation.
The donation will sponsor and name the central water feature, as well as the teaching niche of the sensory garden, which will be built on the southeast corner of the library campus, between Sunset Drive and N. Main Street surrounding the clock tower.
The sensory garden will be a 7,000-square-foot, self-contained garden area that allows visitors to enjoy a wide range of sensory experiences. It will offer educational and recreational applications for those with autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s, physical or mental disabilities, as well as a positive outdoor experience for all populations.
The Rotary Club selected the sensory garden as its signature project for its 100th anniversary in 2020 and made the initial commitment of $100,000, said Wil Elder, chairman of the High Point Public Library Foundation.
“With this gift, we have met our fundraising goal and anticipate breaking ground on the garden in the coming months,” he said.
