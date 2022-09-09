HIGH POINT — The Rotary Club of High Point’s proposed sensory garden at the High Point Public Library has reached its fundraising goal with a $90,000 gift from the Lenny Peters Foundation.

The donation will sponsor and name the central water feature, as well as the teaching niche of the sensory garden, which will be built on the southeast corner of the library campus, between Sunset Drive and N. Main Street surrounding the clock tower.

