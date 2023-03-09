GUILFORD COUNTY — The General Assembly is on the verge of passing a bill to fill a vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education without a vote by the remaining board members.
With the bill’s passage in the Senate on Wednesday, it now goes back to the House, where it originated, because of a minor change in wording made by the Senate.
Once it passes, Republican Michael Logan must be sworn in to represent District 3, which covers part of northwestern Guilford County. Because it’s a local bill, it is not subject to a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The school board meets Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m.
The bill was filed by Rep. John Hardister, R-Guilford, last month to address an oversight made 10 years ago in Republican then-Sen. Trudy Wade’s crusade to turn the Guilford County Board of Education into a partisan board. That left in place instructions in state law for the board to vote on filling a vacancy even though a different part of state law requires partisan school boards to appoint the candidate selected by the party whose representative vacated the seat.
The Democratic majority of the school board relied on the vote clause to repeatedly reject Logan, who was nominated by the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the District 3 seat left vacant by Pat Tillman’s election to the Guilford County Board of Education. Logan has drawn stern opposition because of some of his social media posts that used sharp, inflammatory language and what some board members characterized as misinformation.
Hardister has said the vote requirement was a relic from when the board was nonpartisan and should have been removed when Wade succeeded in her push to make the board’s elections partisan.
