HIGH POINT — High Point officials say new security measures are coming to City Hall within the next 90 days.
The public will continue to enter the 211 S. Hamilton St. building the same way they do now, but once inside, access to the manager’s office and other departments, except for Customer Service, will be controlled.
Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne said one reason the changes are needed is to prevent people from wandering through restricted areas within the building.
“We have some folks who are without a residence, and either they’re here looking for help, or they’re confused and end up in a back office somewhere,” he said. “This will be the first phase of implementing some physical security measures here at City Hall to make sure we’re directing folks to where they need to be and the receiving departments know who’s coming and how to best help them.”
Occasionally, people mistakenly come to City Hall seeking services that are offered at another facility, such as the nearby Guilford County Courthouse.
“We want to help them find their way to whatever destination they’re actually looking for, and we want our folks to feel like they have a safe work environment as well,” Dequenne said.
The City Council has awarded a $112,160 contract to a Winston-Salem vendor called Graybar to implement the security upgrades.
The city plans to buy the First Baptist Church campus property on N. Main Street and build a new City Hall there, but it won’t be operational for a few years.
In the meantime, card readers, access control panels, electrified door hardware and intercom units will be installed at office suites.
The changes won’t affect the majority of City Hall visitors, who come to the main lobby to pay or inquire about utility bills and services at the Customer Service Department.
The main entrance to the lobby on S. Hamilton Street will remain open, along with the other two existing public entrances on either side of the building — off E. Commerce Avenue and E. Green Drive.
Visitors to individual departments other than Customer Service will have to be buzzed in from the hallway.
“When you get to the suite, if you’ve called ahead and they’re expecting you, then they’ll be waiting to greet you there,” Dequenne said. “Otherwise, you’ll be able to ring a doorbell and reach someone inside the suite immediately to get some help.”
In a later phase, the city may consider having one centralized entrance for the public and adding security personnel at the building.
“I think, in the future, we would probably like to consider maybe putting a security station either on the second floor or on the first floor and having a security guard there who could help direct people to the right offices and sort of coordinate those visits and just keep an eye on things,” Dequenne said.
