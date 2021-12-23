HIGH POINT
If you’re leaving cookies out for Santa this Christmas Eve, take care to put them where your pet can’t reach them first.
The holiday season is one of the busiest times for emergency veterinary visits because pets have more access to chocolate, cookies, candies and other human foods that pets can’t digest well, said Dr. J. Michael Beck of Emerywood Veterinary Hospital.
Chocolate-related emergency visits certainly are less frequent outside of the holidays, said Dr. Rebecca Slivka, medical director of Northwood Animal Hospital.
“This time of year, we see several cases a week,” Slivka said. “We go from seeing zero or one a month to a couple a week, so probably eight to 10 a month.”
Foods that can be dangerous for pets include grapes, coffee, chocolate, nuts and xylitol, a common sugar substitute used in hundreds of sugar-free candies and pastries, according to a press release from BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital group, which has more than 100 hospitals in 29 U.S. states. The hospital group sees a 372% spike in chocolate-related emergency visits every Christmas Eve.
Beck said dogs that eat holiday treats can experience upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea or pancreatitis, a life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas.
The danger is not just from intentionally sharing treats with pets, Beck said. Dogs are more opportunistic during the holidays because treats are more readily available.
“One dog ate a whole bag of chocolate chip cookies,” Beck said. “I have seen dogs open Christmas presents and eat whole packages of chocolate-covered cherries.”
Slivka also has seen unusual problems with opportunistic pets.
“We hear about a lot of dogs who get into things like chocolate and they’ll eat the whole package surrounding the food, so we worry about the packaging causing obstruction,” Slivka said.
One dog treated at Northwood Animal Hospital had a particular problem from chocolate-covered nuts, she said.
“I don’t think the dog ate enough as far as the issue with chocolate toxicity, but it was close to causing obstruction,” Slivka said.
The more common digestive problems happen when people take their pets on visits to others’ houses, Slivka said.
“Mostly what we see is a lot of dogs that have vomiting and diarrhea from eating foods they’re not used to eating,” Slivka said. “The owner knows not to feed the pets, but the person they’re visiting may not know and will give the pets little bits of what they’re eating, whether pieces of turkey, ham or mashed potatoes, and that will just cause gastrointestinal upsets.”
If a pet has a reaction after eating holiday fare, Beck recommends calling a veterinarian for assistance.
“If they get to the point they’re vomiting and not eating or they’re lethargic and their stomach is painful or they’re acting weak, that’s usually considered an emergency,” Slivka said. “If your regular vet is open, take them there. If not, take them to an emergency vet. It’s always good if you’re traveling to be aware of where the closest emergency vet is in case there’s an emergency.”
For a pet that has a mild symptom such as an abnormal stool but is eating, drinking and acting normally, pet owners can try feeding a bland, highly digestible food like a little bit of chicken and rice to see if that helps to clear things up, Slivka said.
“Definitely hide those treats,” Slivka said. “A lot of times we’ll hear stories of how pets will get into the counter or into the trash. If there’s any food in your trash, take it out to the trash bin outside.”
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
