GUILFORD COUNTY — The N.C. Department of Transportation has postponed shifting the first traffic onto the Jamestown Bypass because a water line has to be moved first.
DOT crews were scheduled to open the first small segment of the bypass Tuesday morning near the Interstate 74 interchange. But DOT Communications Manager Harris Key told The High Point Enterprise on Monday an unexpected problem was found.
“While preparing for the traffic shift, our contractor discovered a water line that wasn't buried deep enough under the road,” he said. “The contractor is now working to rebury the water line. Once that is done, we will send out a release with a new planned date for the traffic shift.”
The section that is supposed to shift to a new traffic pattern is along Greensboro Road between Enterprise Drive/Spencer Street and Lindale Drive.
Construction started on the Jamestown Bypass in September 2018. The four-lane bypass, which will cover about four miles from Vickrey Chapel Road near the border of Greensboro and Jamestown and I-74 in High Point, should be completed in the fall of next year.
The bypass is meant to relieve traffic on the two-lane Greensboro Road in east High Point and Main Street through the center of Jamestown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.