HIGH POINT — The city is nearly halfway to its snowfall total for a winter season after a storm cut through the area late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
The storm coated High Point with 1.3 inches of snow, the National Weather Service reports. Another storm Jan. 16 brought 3 inches of snow and sleet.
The city averages 8.7 inches of snow and other frozen precipitation, according to National Weather Service historical records. January is the most common month for local snowfall at 3.2 inches, meaning the two recent storms have pushed past that mark.
Much of the snow that fell late Friday and early Saturday had melted off roadways by Saturday afternoon. But any leftover snow could refreeze overnight with the low temperature dipping to 18 degrees early Sunday morning.
The storm system that coated the Piedmont Triad with a layer of snow pumped out greater amounts of frozen precipitation in eastern North Carolina.
Nearly 16,000 power outages were reported at about 4 a.m. Saturday, mostly in coastal counties, the Governor’s Office reports. The N.C. State Highway Patrol reports responding to more than 1,500 calls for service and 945 collisions in counties impacted by the storm since Friday afternoon.
