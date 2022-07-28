GUILFORD COUNTY — There are about a dozen top-tier candidates to be the next superintendent of Guilford County Schools, a representative of the search firm screening applicants said.
Wednesday was the deadline for applications, and a handful of applications came in that day, but Summit Search Solutions already has done initial interviews with all but a few and hopes to contact the rest today, Arasi Adkins of Summit told the Guilford County Board of Education in an online meeting Wednesday evening.
“We did yield some really great results,” Adkins said.
In addition to posting the job opening on the top sites for school system administrative jobs, Summit reached out to contact more than 300 potential candidates, had follow-up contacts with nearly 200, and wound up with 31 formal applications, including from 12 people who currently are school system superintendents, she said.
Of those 31, Summit officials were impressed enough with 20 to complete thorough screenings, she said.
It’s a diverse candidate pool, with minority applicants accounting for 23 of the 31, she said.
Summit had placed 11 as of Wednesday evening into the top tier of candidates, and there were four or five others that Adkins said barely fell short of that tier and whom board members might want to interview.
School board members will begin on Friday reviewing applications, the applicants’ answers to several questions related to concerns that board members and public surveys expressed, and Summit’s evaluations. Each member will schedule time to go to board attorney Jill Wilson’s office, then they will meet next Wednesday, Aug. 3, to select a group for live, online interviews.
Board members will be able to review all 31 applications if they wish, but they will be grouped into Summit’s three tiers.
Adkins said the board probably will decide on a half dozen or so to interview, but there is no fixed number they have to choose.
She said she doesn’t think the board will run into a problem with a finalist who backs out because of an unwillingness to move here.
“I don’t know that we had a conversation of less than 45 minutes,” she said. “All of the people we spoke with are really excited about Guilford.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.