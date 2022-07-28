GUILFORD COUNTY — There are about a dozen top-tier candidates to be the next superintendent of Guilford County Schools, a representative of the search firm screening applicants said.

Wednesday was the deadline for applications, and a handful of applications came in that day, but Summit Search Solutions already has done initial interviews with all but a few and hopes to contact the rest today, Arasi Adkins of Summit told the Guilford County Board of Education in an online meeting Wednesday evening.

