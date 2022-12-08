HIGH POINT — The search for a site for a proposed homeless day center in High Point is moving forward, but it won’t be located at the former Brentwood School property.
The city earlier this year looked into acquiring and rehabilitating two buildings at the 1400 Brentwood St. site into a day center and emergency shelter for men. Part of the 6.6-acre parcel could also support new permanent housing or tiny homes for temporary housing for the homeless.
The city initially planned to seek federal funds for the project and had an environmental assessment and an appraisal done for the property, which housed a school from 1930 to 1984, but has been vacant since.
Officials eventually determined it would be too costly to salvage and renovate the 41,615 square feet of building space, said Nena Wilson, interim director of the city’s Community Development and Housing Department.
Instead, Open Door Ministries is taking the lead on pursuing a different potential site in the vicinity of the former Brentwood School for a proposed day center and housing for the homeless, she said.
The city, Open Door Ministries and others have been pursuing the day center idea for more than a year.
The concept is to have a facility that would provide services to the homeless that include essentials like showers and laundry facilities, as well as educational and training opportunities and support for mental and physical health care.
Open Door Ministries has been researching the feasibility of operating a day center in partnership with other agencies.
The Brentwood School site is listed for sale for $750,000.
Over the years, several failed attempts to redevelop the former campus have been proposed, including a 2002 plan for affordable apartments for seniors.
The property is owned by Williams Memorial CME Church of High Point, which bought it in 2007 and got it rezoned to support its plans to renovate it into an additional campus for its ministry, but the proposal never went forward.
