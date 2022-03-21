HIGH POINT — A High Point artist’s sculpture was moved on Monday to its permanent site, becoming the latest public art installed along the greenway near the Southside Recreation Center.
Artist Charles B. “Chuck” Foster said that although the piece, “Smith, is named in honor of his son, he wouldn’t have a problem with the name of the granite and sandstone work being changed to “Smith on the Southside.”
“I’ve lived in High Point most of my life, and it’s nice to have a permanent piece of sculpture with the other sculptures out in the city,” said Foster, CEO of American Woodcrafters. “The Southwest side has done a lot for me to make sure I have the opportunity to show the work in High Point. I definitely would like to be represented with the other artists in the city, and there are some other really cool pieces of work on the greenway.”
Dorothy Darr, executive director of Southwest Renewal Foundation, recalled Foster had offered to donate one of his sculptures when he visited a memorial tree planting on the Southwest Heritage Greenway, which has long been championed by the Southwest Renewal Foundation. The greenway is planned as a 10-foot-wide walking and biking trail to run from the city’s bus terminal downtown to the intersection of W. Ward Avenue and W. Green Drive.
Supporters tout the greenway for its potential to help redevelop the former industrial areas of southwest High Point, as well as its health and environmental benefits.
The statue was placed beside the helix-shaped walking paths that wind through the 1-acre Botanical Woodland Teaching Garden between W. Taylor and W. Grimes avenues in southwest High Point. Landscape contractor Wendell Cecil installed the paths to weave in and out among the woodland’s 76 native trees and shrubs along Richland Creek.
Drivers who travel along Taylor or Grimes can expect to see the artwork. Walkers or joggers who follow the greenway can expect to see other pieces of public art on either side of the new statue, including sculptor John Ross’ metal sculpture “Changing Plains” and the towering “Mother Earth” sculpture.
City Council member Monica Peters, who represents Ward 3, said she hopes the public art along the greenway will be inspirational for city residents and help them connect with nature.
“I hope it will inspire some of the neighborhood, especially some of the youth, to realize art is beautiful and it’s uplifting,” Peters said. “I hope it will inspire them to be creative. Maybe some of them will end up being artists.”
Darr estimated “Smith” weighs more than a ton. She said she was grateful that the staff at City Transfer & Storage Co. “had the expertise to move it and were willing to do it.”
