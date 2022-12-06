HIGH POINT — For all of his foibles, Ebenezer Scrooge has been a gift that keeps on giving.
High Point Community Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” now in its eighth year of Scrooge and company, has become a holiday tradition that the greater High Point community looks forward to every year.
“Our hearts are warmed by the number of lives this production has touched,” said Courtney Lowe, president of High Point Community Theatre. “Last year, we performed this special show for nearly 3,000 audience members. This year, we anticipate reaching even more people.”
This year’s production of the holiday classic will be presented in four performances — two evening shows and two matinees — Friday through Sunday at the High Point Theatre. On Thursday evening, the cast’s final dress rehearsal will also be open to the public on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Director Mike Lasley, who has been with the show since its debut in 2015, said the amazing transformation of Scrooge — from a hard-hearted miser to a man who comes to appreciate the joy of Christmas — never gets old and has all the makings of a magical theater experience.
“No matter how many times we hear this story, it still remains one of the most powerful tales of transformation,” Lasley said.
“At the heart of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is a man whose life must change … or else. Whether we are willing to admit it or not, there is a little bit of Scrooge in each of us. Despite our good intentions, we race through our busy year, often losing sight of the important things in life — time with our loved ones, gratitude for our many gifts, and charity to help those in need. That’s the magic of ‘A Christmas Carol.’”
