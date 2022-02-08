GUILFORD COUNTY — Area Boy Scouts plan to collect thousands of pounds of nonperishable food on Saturday in hopes of filling local food banks.
The Old North State Council of the Boys Scouts of America will be participating in the national Good Turn event, an annual initiative that locally supports and serves those in need across the Triad.
In its 30th year, this year’s goal is to collect more than 50,000 pounds of food.
There will be several dropoff locations in High Point, where Scouts will pick up bags filled with donated canned goods and other nonperishables and take them to local food banks.
Residents who are unable to be home on Saturday, did not receive a Scouting for Food door hanger, or by chance your donation bag is missed by Scouts on Saturday, call 336-378-9166 for drop-off locations. The Old North State Council also will be accepting food donations through the end of the month at its office at 1405 Westover Terrace, Greensboro.
