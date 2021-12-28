HIGH POINT – When Isaac Morgan built a raised garden bed for residents at the Arthur Cassell Transitional Housing for Veterans, the 15-year-old Boy Scout responded to other needs he noticed by also replacing benches and horseshoe pits.
Morgan said he had been aware the site for homeless veterans existed when Ryan Ross, executive director of Open Door Ministries, suggested the garden bed could make a good project to help him attain Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts.
When he visited the Arthur Cassell site last summer, Morgan found rusty horseshoe pits and broken-down benches infested with bees and termites. Morgan proposed the garden bed project to the Scouts and committed to it in September, but voluntarily added the other work, which he completed in the rain at the end of last week.
“I wasn’t aware of what their struggles were and how little they had,” Morgan said. “Now the garden is raised so they can be active and not have to bend over so much. All of the benches and horseshoe pits are new. We also got them a new horseshoe set so the horseshoes aren’t rusted. I feel like it’s just going to be good for them to get outside more.”
The Davidson Early College High School student was surprised one day when he wore his Scout uniform to at the Arthur Cassell center and a veteran saluted him.
“They’re all really respectful and they just were fun to be around,” Morgan said. “They’re not different from anyone in society. What they’ve done is great, but they’re still people.”
Morgan, the son of Terry and Dwayne Morgan, joined the Scouts at age 6. He is a member of
Troop 940, which meets at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville.
Terry Morgan said the family doesn’t know when the Eagle Scout honor will be presented to her son because he still has paperwork and a board of review to complete. She said the Scouts invited him to be a counselor for National Youth Leadership Training. His sister, Katie Morgan, received the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award and is a lifetime member.
Isaac Morgan said he wants to stay involved in Scouting for as long as he can and may become a Scoutmaster one day. He described Scouting as a good learning experience that develops leadership skills.
“It allows for independence because the adults aren’t teaching you, they’re just guiding you along while you teach yourself,” Morgan said.
Morgan encouraged others in the community to help end hunger and homelessness by sending a check to Open Door Ministries, 400 N. Centennial St. or P.O. Box 1528, High Point, NC 27261. Open Door’s mission is to serve, empower and minister to clients through advocacy, education, housing and coordination of services. Its funding comes from government, businesses, grants and the community. For more information or to donate online, visit www.opendoorministrieshp.org.
