GUILFORD COUNTY — Starting at the end of next week, purses, backpacks and other traditional bags will not be allowed at sporting events, Guilford County Schools announced Tuesday night.
Acceptable bags must be made of clear plastic or vinyl, including gallon-sized or smaller zip storage bags.
Small clutch bags, diaper bags and bags used for medical supplies, such as insulin pumps, will be allowed but will be subject to inspection, a GCS press release said.
This change, which takes effect on Friday, Sept. 23, is one of several updates being made as the school district reviews safety procedures on its campuses.
Another is that high-speed body scanners now in use at high school entrances will also be used at large gatherings, including performances and athletic events, GCS said.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley briefly mentioned the change to the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night.
Angie Henry, senior adviser to Oakley, also told the school board that officials are trying to make sure that families are all aware that they must file an application if they want their children to be able to receive free or reduced-price meals at schools.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress temporarily made all student meals free, but Congress did not extend that funding for the 2022-23 school year.
The families of students who do not qualify for free meals but get meals on credit to their accounts will be contacted by the school if those amounts are not paid, Henry said.
After unpaid balances reach a certain level, those students are not supposed to be given full meals but instead an alternative of fruit, vegetables and a roll from the serving line as well as water, Henry said.
Several school board members said they were alarmed at the idea of children being given just fruit, vegetables and bread when the reason for non-payment is not their fault.
Henry said she will look into whether other alternatives would be available.
The current policy setting those alternative foods was adopted in 2012, and at the time the school board’s thinking was that providing fruit and vegetables from the serving line was potentially less stigmatizing than giving the children something like a sandwich that no other children had received, she said.
In other business, the school board was given a presentation on school performance and accountability results from the 2021-22 school year. Those figures had been released Sept. 1, when Superintendent Whitney Oakley discussed them in a press conference.
