GUILFORD COUNTY – School officials are considering hiring a firm to conduct a program trying to lure some students back into the Guilford County Schools, according to a document posted online this week.
According to a request for proposals on the school system’s website, the intent of the proposed program would be “to contact, recover, and support previously enrolled and chronically absent students through a series of campaigns to be planned in collaboration with GCS.”
This would be paid for with money allocated by the state to all North Carolina school districts for this purpose, GCS Chief of Staff Rebecca Kaye said.
School districts across the country have seen enrollment declines since COVID-19 disrupted classes in early 2020. In some cases, parents have moved students to homeschools or charter schools to avoid mask mandates, and in some cases students who were struggling academically have dropped out.
Kaye noted that GCS has had “substantially smaller declines than our NC peers.”
“That said, we are very concerned that any students may be disengaged with school or in home school settings not approved by the state …, so through this state grant and RFP, we will secure expert support to locate, reach and re-engage unenrolled students in Guilford County,” she said.
Dropping enrollment is a problem among other reasons because it can lead to cuts in state funding for teaching and instructional support positions, books and other materials.
According to enrollment figures posted on the website, enrollment during the 2019-20 school year, the first full school year affected by the pandemic, was 71,414. That dropped to 69,311 in 2020-21, and even though fully in-person classes resumed in August 2021, enrollment dropped again to 68,202 in the 2021-22 school year.
School system officials had projected last summer that enrollment for 2021-22 would rebound to around 70,800.
Companies have until June 27 to submit bids to provide the recruitment service. The request for proposals projects a contract start date of July 25.
