GUILFORD COUNTY — School officials are considering hiring a firm to conduct a program trying to lure some students back into the Guilford County Schools, according to a document posted online this week.
According to a request for proposals on the school system’s website, the intent of the proposed program would be “to contact, recover, and support previously enrolled and chronically absent students through a series of campaigns to be planned in collaboration with GCS.”
It would be paid for with a federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery grant.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras could not be reached for comment on the proposal, which comes after several years of declining enrollment in Guilford schools.
Dropping enrollment is a problem among other reasons because it can lead to cuts in state funding for teaching and instructional support positions, books and other materials.
The pandemic worsened the problem, particularly during the time when classes were entirely or partially online as some parents sought to place their children in charter schools or home schools where they would have in-person learning and avoid mask mandates.
According to enrollment figures posted on the website, enrollment during the 2019-20 school year, the first full school year affected by the pandemic, was 71,414. That dropped to 69,311 in 2020-21, and even though fully in-person classes resumed in August 2021, enrollment dropped again to 68,202 in the 2021-22 school year.
School system officials had projected last summer that enrollment for 2021-22 would rebound to around 70,800.
In fact, enrollment for most ethnic groups did rebound some, but enrollment by white students continued to drop. Of the 3,200-student drop in enrollment since 2019-20, about 2,400 was just among white students.
Companies have until June 27 to submit bids to provide the recruitment service. The request for proposals projects a contract start date of July 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.