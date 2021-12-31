TRIAD — When schools resume classes in January, they should require everyone to wear masks because of the current surge in COVID-19 infections, a leading infectious disease expert said Thursday.
Data from South Africa and Denmark, two places where the highly contagious omicron variant first appeared, indicate that the surge may ease enough by the end of January or February that the mask requirement could be dropped, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said in a media briefing.
Ohl also recommended that everyone increase their health precautions by wearing either snug, high-fiber-count cloth masks or surgical masks in public indoor places and in workplace meetings and avoiding large social gatherings indoors, but he sounded notes of optimism as well.
He said that the omicron variant, which seems to be less likely to cause severe illness than earlier variants, may be the beginning of the road to a variant that will be more like the common flu, which is how he thinks the pandemic eventually will resolve itself.
“Eventually, believe it or not, we won’t be isolating or quarantining at all,” he said.
Although the omicron variant is less likely to cause severe illness, Ohl said that those who have not been vaccinated should not shrug off the danger because severe illness is still possible, and the mortality rate remains elevated.
Despite the lower risk of severe illness, hospitals could still become overwhelmed “if tons and tons and tons of people are getting infected.”
And he said that those who are unvaccinated but have some immunity because of a previous COVID-19 infection still would be better off with the added protection of a vaccination.
“Top it off,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.