GUILFORD COUNTY — The nationally recognized Guilford County Schools learning loss program that focuses on tutoring students will receive an infusion of $2 million in federal money.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras and U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, announced the funding Thursday afternoon for the school system tutoring program, which was launched after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to counter learning loss.
“We know that individual and small-group tutoring can have a major impact on a child’s academic progress,” Contreras said. “Expanding our tutoring program will allow us to reach students who have suffered learning loss over the past two years.”
Manning said she secured the $2 million through a revamped federal program that allows members of Congress to pinpoint money for community projects.
The $2 million will allow Guilford County Schools to fund more graduate assistants, expand tutoring subject offerings and serve more students, Contreras said.
“We are excited to put these dollars to work and begin assisting thousands more students through our high-dosage tutoring,” Contreras said.
Guilford County Schools currently has about 400 tutors and serves an estimated 3,600 students. The tutors are a mix of graduate assistants from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, North Carolina A&T State University and others through Guilford County Schools, including high school students, teachers and community partners.
The Guilford County Schools’ tutoring program and corps of instructors is funded through federal pandemic relief money and several philanthropic organizations.
