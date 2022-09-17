HIGH POINT — The news earlier this month that 17 of the 24 schools in High Point garnered accountability grades of D or F has stoked frustrations and led to a town hall being organized about the schools.

Dell McCormick, the executive director of Macedonia Family Resource Center, said he felt the need to organize the Sept. 27 town hall after seeing the reactions to a friend’s Facebook post about the accountability grades.

Want to go?

The town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave.