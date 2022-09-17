HIGH POINT — The news earlier this month that 17 of the 24 schools in High Point garnered accountability grades of D or F has stoked frustrations and led to a town hall being organized about the schools.
Dell McCormick, the executive director of Macedonia Family Resource Center, said he felt the need to organize the Sept. 27 town hall after seeing the reactions to a friend’s Facebook post about the accountability grades.
“I read all the original comments (to the post), and folks are pretty annoyed,” he said.
Many of the comments on the post reflect long-simmering perceptions that schools in High Point get short shrift from the Guilford County Board of Education, most of whose members live in Greensboro.
Schools across the country saw sharp declines in student performance in the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19-related interruptions to in-person classes, and that has had lingering effects.
Students who live in areas with high concentrations of poverty, such as in parts of High Point, had greater declines overall and have been slower to recover.
In Guilford County, student performance data from the 2021-22 school year showed some recovery, but 55 of the county’s 124 schools did not reach their goals for academic growth, compared to just 32 in 2018-19, the last full year of school before the pandemic.
Many schools also saw their accountability grades, on the A-F system, worsen too: Only nine of the 24 schools had D or F grades in 2018-19, compared to 17 this past year. Only six failed to meet their growth goals in 2018-19, compared to 12 this past year.
Only one school in High Point, the Middle College at GTCC-High Point, saw improved performance compared to before the pandemic, getting an A grade in 2021-22 and exceeding growth goals. In 2018-19, the school got a B and met its goals.
Greensboro is much larger than High Point and has many more schools, but The Enterprise compared 10 schools in Greensboro that in 2018-19 had accountability grades in the same B-C-D range as 21 of High Point’s 24 schools.
Of those 10, one had a B grade in 2018-19, six had a C, and three had a D. In 2021-22, the one that previously had a B still had a B but did not meet its growth goal. Among the rest, just three had a C, five had a D and one had an F. Only four of the 10 met or exceeded their growth goals.
McCormick said he has invited school board members and asked Guilford County Schools to send a representative. So far only school board member Khem Irby, whose district covers north High Point and southwestern Guilford County, told McCormick she planned to attend.
Irby said in an interview Thursday that she had not heard from any High Point residents about the accountability report.
McCormick said he just wants the community to feel it is being heard.
“I don’t have a side,” he said. “I just want to give a voice to the folks.”
The Enterprise contacted GCS on Thursday for comment, but by late Friday afternoon GCS did not provide comment or say whether anyone from GCS would attend.
