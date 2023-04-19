GUILFORD COUNTY — Two leaders of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners said they understand the pressing needs of the county’s public schools reflected in a budget recommendation made this week, but they will need to balance that against available revenue.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley has proposed a 23.4% increase in the county allocation to GCS.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston said that the commissioners will hear directly from Oakley and GCS leadership during a joint meeting to come.
“I think it’s a big ask of the commissioners.” he said. “We can get some explanation of why the big ask.”
Oakley’s proposed $1.029 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year starting July 1, presented to the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday, seeks $311 million in county funds, up from $252 million in the current budget. Major provisions include pay increases, more spending on deferred maintenance of buildings and making up for a projected big drop in state and federal funding, which together provide the majority of GCS’s annual budget.
Board Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster said the commissioners want to address needs such as higher local pay for employees, but they also don’t want to increase the county property tax rate.
“We just feel that we need to work through our budget just to see exactly where we are,” Foster said.
She said it’s too early to say whether the commissioners will be able to provide everything that Oakley’s budget recommendation seeks.
“We’ve just started our budget process as well,” said Foster, who served on the Guilford County Board of Education before becoming a commissioner. “We are working through what the county dollars need to look like, what our fund balance looks like and how we are going to manage that.”
Alston and Foster both said they don’t want to increase the property tax rate, which is 73.05 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
“So we have to work within our means,” Alston said.
The commissioners didn’t raise the property tax rate last spring for the current fiscal year, but the vast majority of Guilford County taxpayers ended up paying noticeably more in tax because of a countywide property revaluation that took effect in 2022 and raised the value of most properties.
