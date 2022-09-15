GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will host a job fair on Saturday for people interested in jobs in transportation, maintenance, building services and school nutrition.
At the fair, job candidates can learn about the district’s competitive pay and benefits that include a $1,000 per month attendance bonus for bus drivers. There also will be the opportunity to interview for positions on the spot. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes.
