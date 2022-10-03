HIGH POINT – The first of what will be a series of “community conversations” on the future of public schools in Guilford County will be in High Point.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley said on Aug. 31, when she was named to succeed Sharon Contreras as superintendent of Guilford County Schools, that she was planning a series of “community conversations” to gather input on what people want to see in their schools. On Monday, GCS announced that the series will be called “Better Together,” and the first one will be Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Andrews High School, 1920 McGuinn Drive.

