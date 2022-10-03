HIGH POINT – The first of what will be a series of “community conversations” on the future of public schools in Guilford County will be in High Point.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley said on Aug. 31, when she was named to succeed Sharon Contreras as superintendent of Guilford County Schools, that she was planning a series of “community conversations” to gather input on what people want to see in their schools. On Monday, GCS announced that the series will be called “Better Together,” and the first one will be Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Andrews High School, 1920 McGuinn Drive.
In the press release, Oakley said the public is invited to discuss their hopes and dreams for GCS graduates, envision the community’s future and determine a strategic direction to achieve that.
“I believe in the power of public education to bring people together to change the world,” she said. “We will do it for our students, for our families, and for our community – and we will do it together.”
To register to attend the Oct. 13 meeting, go online to https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/83795, click on “Parent Town Hall Meeting” under the Upcoming Events header, and the next page will have an RSVP link.
The next meeting for the general public will be Thursday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Page High School, 201 Alma Pinnix Drive, Greensboro, and more will be scheduled over the next 100 days, the press release said.
There are also two “Better Together” meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 25, for more narrowly tailored groups: for faith leaders at 7:30 a.m., and for teachers and school staff at 5:30 p.m.
The school system’s announcement of “Better Together” looks back to the 1991 voter referendum that merged the High Point, Greensboro and Guilford County school systems into one district and said that GCS now “is on the verge of a new chapter, one full of opportunity and promise for the future of our children and grandchildren.”
“However, we recognize that the context in which each school operates has changed—technological advances, globalization, and a pandemic have all contributed to these rapid changes. To be a thriving school district and community in the 21st Century will require us to look back at where we have been, where we are today, and where we see ourselves going,” it said.
