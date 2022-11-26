HIGH POINT — Police Chief Travis Stroud said one line sums up his sentiments about preventing a mass shooting at a local school: Be trained but untested.
Stroud said the High Point Police Department remains committed to security measures launched this past summer. The campaign has included training educators on active shooter threats and having police officers make daily spot checks at the local public and private elementary, middle and high schools each day.
Stroud told The High Point Enterprise that he’s encouraged at the outcomes so far from the school safety campaign since the 2022-23 academic year began in August.
“As of Monday, our people had been on the ground at a local school 3,953 more times than they would have normally if we hadn’t put this initiative in place,” Stroud said. “These are spot checks — a drive through — to make sure everything looks like it’s supposed to look. No doors open, no one hanging around parking lots who shouldn’t be there. I expect these checks to be done daily.”
High Point Police Department officers, including Stroud, have been assigned campuses to check when schools are in session. The checks are done randomly during the day, meaning someone who would consider making trouble at a local school doesn’t know when an officer will arrive.
“We are trying to be unpredictable,” Stroud said. “We’re trying to let offenders never know exactly when we’ll be on the ground from this point forward.”
On another front, Stroud said he believes the public education sessions done this past summer and early fall on an active shooter response at a church or business has oriented people on how to respond.
“These things tend to compound upon themselves,” Stroud said. “When one training session happens, everybody else thinks, ‘Maybe we need to get this training, too.’ ”
Stroud said the department is open to requests for active shooter training and will consider another series of school training sessions next summer.
Stroud said he thinks the heightened attention to campus security in High Point relates directly to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, this past May. A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.
Stroud said the tragedy in Uvalde has shifted people’s attitudes about attention to security, and his officers have noticed one example in High Point on the daily school checks. Of the more than 3,900 spot checks done so far this academic year, Stroud said, there were only a handful of instances of unsecured buildings, such as doors being propped open that should be closed.
“An open door is about the gravest thing we’ve run up against,” he said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
