High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud speaks on active school shooter training during a press briefing in July. Stroud said he’s encouraged so far with the results of the campus security initiatives launched by law enforcement locally.

HIGH POINT — Police Chief Travis Stroud said one line sums up his sentiments about preventing a mass shooting at a local school: Be trained but untested.

Stroud said the High Point Police Department remains committed to security measures launched this past summer. The campaign has included training educators on active shooter threats and having police officers make daily spot checks at the local public and private elementary, middle and high schools each day.

