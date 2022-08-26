HIGH POINT — As most schools in Guilford County and the area start a new academic year on Monday, High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud has a sobering, succinct message about the threat of an active shooter on a local campus.
“The day chooses you.”
Stroud keeps an embroidered patch with that message in a pocket of his police uniform. He told an audience of 100 people at a luncheon Thursday that law enforcement and school staff alike need to be aware of security every working day because a person intending to cause mayhem picks the moment of the attack.
“We want your mindset to be that it can happen here, and that you’re ready,” Stroud said while addressing the African American Initiative of the United Way of Greater High Point luncheon at the Hartley Drive branch.
Stroud and Guilford County Schools Deputy Chief of Schools Jusmar Maness outlined what the police and school district have done and will do to address school security during the 2022-23 academic year.
Stroud and the High Point Police Department spent the summer providing campus security training to educators at public and private schools in the city.
Earlier this month, the department started daily security checks at schools that have already begun classes. Stroud said the randomly timed checks will begin at all the rest of the 32 public and private schools in the city when they begin classes Monday, and they will continue throughout the new academic year.
School resource officers will continue to serve at all Guilford County Schools middle and high schools in High Point, Stroud said.
“In law enforcement, this should be the No. 1 priority,” the chief said.
Maness, who lives in High Point, said the school system has three main security initiatives for the new academic year.
One involves high-tech body scanners that have been installed at all 15 high schools in the county that can detect the presence of a weapon. One of the two pilot test programs for the body scanners this summer was at High Point Central High School.
Maness said another initiative involves a smartphone app that students can use to report suspicious or troublesome activity directly to the school system.
Guilford County Schools also has reemphasized its mental health services available to students, he said.
Stroud said the botched law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May has heightened the attention by police to be prepared for campus attacks.
The tepid, unprofessional response by law enforcement in Uvalde most likely cost lives at Robb Elementary School, Stroud said, but made police across the country refocus attention on training for mass shooter incidents.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
