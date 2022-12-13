HPTNWS-12-13-22 GYM.jpg

On the underside of the original planks used in the 1927 gym is carved the origin of the wood, a company in Johnson City, Tennessee.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT — The new year will bring new life to a central part of High Point Central High School’s historic building.

A large section of the floor of the gym in the main building, which was built in 1927, had been badly damaged by a persistent roof leak, but it has been repaired and the entire floor refurbished. On Jan. 3 the refinished floor — complete with a logo modeled on the HP logo the school used to use — will be unveiled in a 5:30 p.m ribbon-cutting ceremony that will be open to the public.

