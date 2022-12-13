HIGH POINT — The new year will bring new life to a central part of High Point Central High School’s historic building.
A large section of the floor of the gym in the main building, which was built in 1927, had been badly damaged by a persistent roof leak, but it has been repaired and the entire floor refurbished. On Jan. 3 the refinished floor — complete with a logo modeled on the HP logo the school used to use — will be unveiled in a 5:30 p.m ribbon-cutting ceremony that will be open to the public.
Principal Mike Hettenbach said restoring the floor became one of his top priorities after he was named the school’s principal this year. When he went through the school after being appointed, the gym — now called the auxiliary gym because a larger gym was built in 1956 — was being used only for storage and as a space for students to serve in-school suspension.
“That bothered me when I came in, such a historic area being used as such,” he said.
Guilford County Schools arranged for contractors to repair the roof and clear the gutters.
Then Heritage Wood Flooring took up and replaced about 20% of the gym floor, then sanded and refinished the entire floor, which was completed the past few days.
The refinished floor should be good for more than 30 years, Hettenbach said.
He said the gym once again will be used for basketball practice. It was last used for that in 2019.
The gym project is perhaps the showiest of the beautification projects Hettenbach has pursued. He has a long and growing list of them, some completed, many others yet to be done. Individuals and businesses have volunteered for some, and a group called Bison Pride, organized by school alumni, has raised $70,000 so far toward projects that volunteers can’t do.
Hettenbach said the progress has been gratifying.
“It’s going much quicker than I could imagine,” he said.
