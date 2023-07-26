GUILFORD COUNTY — Updated Guilford County Schools construction project estimates continue to show costs steeply higher than the original estimates made in 2019.
But the first projects got going much more slowly than anticipated, so the county has more financial flexibility with its existing money and can put off for almost a year selling its second round of bonds, Guilford County Budget Director Toy Beeninga told the Joint Capital Facilities Committee on Tuesday.
The committee, made up of members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education, received an update on cost estimates, the progress of projects and outlook for financing them.
The updated estimates for some projects evoked some noticeable symptoms of sticker shock from Commissioner Skip Alston, who said he wanted more information about the projects shared with the commissioners and updated more often than they have been.
“Some of these are going up 2 1/2 to three times the original cost,” he said, and the commissioners need to know the causes in each case.
Julius Monk, the GCS deputy superintendent for business and operations, said that the causes discussed in a number of previous meetings still hold, including shortages of some materials, supply chain delays, and high competition across the region for labor and resources. Other causes are related to design changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as having increased fresh air flow, surfaces that are easier to sanitize and outdoor classroom areas, he said.
The projected cost for the new Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics in the Colfax area originally was $39.7 million but now may be $79 million, though the estimate is still being worked on because the school system just recently picked a site for the school, Monk said.
“We have not sized that school yet,” he said.
Of the total $2 billion in bonds that voters approved in 2020 and 2022, the county so far has sold only a $120 million bond package in the 2021-22 fiscal year, Beeninga said.
Originally officials planned to sell another $180 million in bonds in the current fiscal year, but because of a slow start so far only about $52 million of the $120 million has been spent, and only about $12 million a month now is being spent, he said. That means the next batch of bonds doesn’t need to be sold until sometime in early 2024.
That also means that an expected $570 million batch does not need to be sold until sometime in 2025, he said.
County Manager Mike Halford said the slower-than-expected amount of spending also means the county has the option of using some of the money it had allocated for bond debt instead for pay-as-you-go projects, such as unscheduled heating-and-air or roof maintenance needs.
“You have more options now than you did a few years ago,” he told Alston.
GCS has prioritized $500 million of deferred maintenance projects to perform over the next six years at 56 schools that are not going to be replaced or substantially renovated, Monk said. They include school safety upgrades, building system repairs and replacements, technology updates and renovations to athletic facilities.
Of the $48 million in deferred maintenance projects GCS has scheduled for the current fiscal year, $20 million is dedicated to school safety upgrades — including more video cameras and high-security vestibules as school entrances — and $20 million to buildings and facilities, but over the full six years by far the greatest amount of spending — $360 million out of the $500 million — would be on buildings and facilities.
