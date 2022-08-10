GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County has yet to solicit bids on any of its proposed school construction projects, but when the final bids come in this winter, they are sure to be sharply higher than the original estimates, several people working on the projects warned Tuesday.

Final construction bids on projects nationwide this past May averaged 23% higher than two years earlier, and the increase is higher in the Southeast because there is more construction here, Ken Grube, senior vice president for construction contractor Samet Corp., told a joint committee of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Board of Education. The committee met Tuesday morning for an update on the projects paid for by the $300 million bond package approved by voters in November 2020.

Trending Videos