GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education kept its optional COVID-19 mask policy during its meeting Tuesday night.
The school board had dropped the requirement to wear masks on school campus grounds, buildings and classrooms in late February.
The board voted 7-1 to extend the mask optional policy for at least another month. State law requires school boards to vote on COVID-19 mask policies monthly.
Board member T. Dianne Bellamy Small cast the lone “no” vote, and Vice Chairwoman Winston-McGregor wasn’t present.
Small said the threat of COVID-19 remains serious.
“People are still getting sick and dying,” she said.
In another matter, the board took up proposed names for two new schools that will be opened in High Point that honor a NASA mathematician who broke gender and racial barriers and a Hispanic family that served as a pioneer in civil rights in education.
The planned Southwest Area K-8 School in north High Point would be named for NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, an African American woman whose role in space flights was chronicled in the book and movie “Hidden Figures.” The kindergarten through eighth-grade Southwest school will have a science, technology, engineering and math, known as STEM, component.
Board member Anita Sharpe raised a question about possible confusion about the K-8 school having the same Johnson name as Johnson Street Global Studies school in High Point.
The High Point Newcomers School on the campus of High Point Central High School would be named after civil right activist Sylvia Mendez. Her family, of Hispanic origin, brought the lawsuit Mendez v. Westminster in 1947 in California that served as a precursor to the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling, which found racial segregation in schools unconstitutional. The Newcomer School will serve immigrant children.
Small said that she appreciates the contribution of the Mendez family, but she believes that the Newcomers School should be named after someone prominent who is local.
“Naming this after someone from California — I can’t support that,” Small said.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said the school board Facilities Naming Committee surveyed the local Hispanic community and received positive feedback about the Mendez name.
The school board will take public comments on the two proposed names through May 12. The new school names will be brought back before the board at its June 14 meeting.
In a separate vote Tuesday evening, the board agreed to rename a Greensboro school after a 30-day public comment period and public hearing.
The Middle College at N.C. A&T, an all-male high school on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University, was renamed as the A&T Four Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University.
The name refers to sit-in pioneers Ezell Blair, Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond. The A&T students sparked the sit-in desegregation movement at the Greensboro Woolworth’s on Feb. 1, 1960.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
