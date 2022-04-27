GUILFORD COUNTY — Superintendent Sharon Contreras presented a school system budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year that seeks an additional $25.7 million from the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, with the bulk of the money ticketed for local pay supplements for educators.
During a budget meeting Tuesday night, Contreras and Guilford County Schools administrators detailed the proposal to the Guilford County Board of Education.
The superintendent’s budget proposal would seek $10 million in extra county money for a teacher salary supplement.
Another $2 million would fund pay supplements for principals, while another $1.25 million would go toward a supplement for assistant principals. Another $5.5 million would pay for a classified staff compensation study.
“Research indicates that teachers and principals have the most impact on student learning, outside of the family,” Contreras said in her budget message.
Guilford County Schools Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry said the state set aside $100 million for local school district pay supplements for low-wealth counties, but Guilford County is one of five urban counties not eligible for the money.
The remaining proposed increase in county money under the superintendent’s proposal would go toward the state legislative impact of salaries and benefits and sustaining operations for charter schools and other purposes.
In addition, the superintendent’s proposal seeks an extra $10 million in a capital appropriation for deferred maintenance such as HVAC upgrades, roofing improvements and safety and security measures.
The county portion of Guilford County Schools for the 2022-23 fiscal year would increase to $254.9 million. Local funding would account for 25.3% of the school district’s proposed operating budget
The superintendent’s proposed budget totals $1.07 billion, down moderately from the current fiscal year budget resolution $1.1 billion. The decline reflects in part the noticeable decline in federal money for coronavirus pandemic relief.
The school board will hold a public hearing on its budget proposal at its next scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. May 10 at the school district central office at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The school board’s budget recommendation goes to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, who have the final say on the school system spending plan. Democrats hold a 6-3 margin on both boards.
The fiscal plan for Guilford County Schools makes up the largest portion of the overall county budget. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners must adopt a budget by July 1 for the start of the new fiscal year.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners typically votes on its budget during a meeting in June after holding a public hearing on the spending blueprint.
The budget proposal rolled out by Contreras marks her last one for Guilford County Schools. Contreras announced in January that she will leave the post that she has held the past six years to take a new job with an education organization in Raleigh.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
