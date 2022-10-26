GUILFORD COUNTY – Sharply higher costs than anticipated three years ago mean that the designs of some school construction projects will be scaled back and some projects will be done later than originally planned, county and school officials said Wednesday.

The final guaranteed top cost of the 10 projects that had been approved for funding from the $300 million school bonds package that voters approved in 2020 won’t be known until April, but county and Guilford County Schools officials expect that it could take as much as $170 million more to complete them as they were originally designed, GCS Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry told the GCS-county Joint Capital and Facilities Committee.

