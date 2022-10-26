GUILFORD COUNTY – Sharply higher costs than anticipated three years ago mean that the designs of some school construction projects will be scaled back and some projects will be done later than originally planned, county and school officials said Wednesday.
The final guaranteed top cost of the 10 projects that had been approved for funding from the $300 million school bonds package that voters approved in 2020 won’t be known until April, but county and Guilford County Schools officials expect that it could take as much as $170 million more to complete them as they were originally designed, GCS Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry told the GCS-county Joint Capital and Facilities Committee.
That would be 56% higher than projected in 2019.
Guilford County and school system administrators warned the members of the joint committee – which is composed of members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Board of Education – in August how much such factors as pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, raw materials inflation and a construction labor shortage were driving up costs, but at the time the figure cited was less than 25%.
Interest rates also have been rising, but the rate on the kind of government bonds that will be issued is still under 4%, County Manager Michael Halford said. That’s about twice what had been projected in 2019 but is comparable to the rate the county paid on bonds issued in 2008, he said.
“It’s still relatively cheap money for what we’re doing,” he said.
Henry said that after projects go through the initial design phase, designs can be reworked to try to reduce costs.
But going back through the design process already has delayed some projects, she said.
There is not yet an estimate for how much more the projects that were to be paid for with the $1.7 billion bond package that voters approved earlier this year might be, but officials are reworking the cost estimates for all of them “to see how far we can go,” Henry said. That should take about six months to complete.
Officials said Wednesday that because the master facilities plan scheduled all of the projects in order of which schools were in the worst shape and needed work the most, the projects will remain in the same order they have been.
